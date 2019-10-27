North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey closed again due to Environment Agency flood warning

North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey has been closed again due to a flood warning being issued by the Environment Agency.

Heavy rain in the past month has seen the road closed on several occasions, sometimes for several days.

Previous flooding at North Bank

The Environment Agency said: “Heavy rain on Saturday has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road from Sunday morning which will continue for the next couple of days. Whilst the flood warning is in force the local authority will close North Bank road.

“Diversionary routes will be put in place.”