New Year: Weather warning in Peterborough to welcome in 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Met Office Weather Warning has been issued for Peterborough to welcome in the new year.
The warning is in place from 9am on Wednesday, January 1 until 6am Thursday, January 2. It covers most of the country as well as Peterborough.
The forecast for New Year’s Eve is for strong gusts of winds – possibly reaching nearly 50mph – before calming down into the afternoon of January 1.
The warning says: “Very strong winds expected to lead to some disruption.
“What should I expect?
“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close”
The forecast for New Years Eve night, for those celebrate, is for a mild night with temperatures set to hover around 11c – along with those strong gusts of wind.
There is a chance of light rain.