New Year: Weather warning in Peterborough to welcome in 2025

Strong winds forecast for beginning of January

A Met Office Weather Warning has been issued for Peterborough to welcome in the new year.

The warning is in place from 9am on Wednesday, January 1 until 6am Thursday, January 2. It covers most of the country as well as Peterborough.

The warning says: “Very strong winds expected to lead to some disruption.

“What should I expect?

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close”

The forecast for New Years Eve night, for those celebrate, is for a mild night with temperatures set to hover around 11c – along with those strong gusts of wind.

There is a chance of light rain.