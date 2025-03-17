Met Office forecasts highs of 19°C for Peterborough this week, coinciding with the spring equinox - how the equinox will impact daylight hours.

Peterborough is forecast to be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu on Thursday March 20.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 19°C for 15:00 on Thursday.

It is forecast to be 17°C in Peterborough on Wednesday.

What is the spring equinox?

The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox.

At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.

The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.

Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.

When is the spring equinox?

This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.

Despite it being the start of astronomical spring, the clocks don’t go forward until the last Sunday of the month - March 30. The clocks will go forward 1 hour at 1am.