Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for high winds covering Peterborough as Storm Barra hits

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning inplace for much of the country.

The warning comes into force from 9am tomorrow (December 7) and lasts throughout the day through to midnight.

The Met Office is forecasting rain, heavy at times, today (December 6) and has said that wind speeds will increase as Storm Barra hits much of the country tomorrow.

In the Peterborough area the Met Office is forecasting winds gusting over 40mph and rain for much of the day, with strongest winds currently predicted from lunchtime through to 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office Yellow warning said: “Strong winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday, with potential travel disruption in places.”

The warning also said that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, probably some bus and train services would be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

The warning added delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Storm Barra will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, the Met Office said.

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind weather warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.