Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms covering Peterborough

A yellow weather warning is in place across Peterborough.

The yellow warning is in place from 6am to 11:59pm on Saturday and covers much of England, including Peterborough.

Temperatures are predicted to remain around 18C, with highs of 20C between 4pm and 7pm, with rain set to start from 7am and continue throughout the day until around 4pm. 3pm is when the worst of the thunderstorms are predicted to hit.

The Yellow warning on the Met Office website states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads