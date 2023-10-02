Met Office issues yellow storm warning for Peterborough
Warning is in place until the early hours of Tuesday morning.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for Peterborough.
The warning says: “Thunderstorms and heavy rain may cause some disruption and flooding during Monday evening and into the night.
“What to expect.
“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
“Delays to train services are possible.
“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.
“Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, with some short term loss of power and other services.”