Warning is in place until the early hours of Tuesday morning.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for Peterborough.

The warning came into place at 5pm today (October 2) and runs until 2am tomorrow (October 3).

The warning says: “Thunderstorms and heavy rain may cause some disruption and flooding during Monday evening and into the night.

A storm warning has been issuedA storm warning has been issued
“What to expect.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

“Delays to train services are possible.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

“Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, with some short term loss of power and other services.”

The Met Office forecast itself says there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain this evening – but by 6am the rain should have cleared, with a dry day in forecast for the city

