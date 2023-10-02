Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning says: “Thunderstorms and heavy rain may cause some disruption and flooding during Monday evening and into the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A storm warning has been issued

“What to expect.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

“Delays to train services are possible.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.