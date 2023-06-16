The Met Office has issued a weekend storm warning for Peterborough, with the chance of thunder and lightning arriving.

The yellow weather warning, which covers much of England and Wales, is in place for the whole of Sunday, June 18.

The news could dash plans for a Father’s Day barbecue.

A storm warning has been issued

The warning says: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday will bring a chance of disruption to parts of England and Wales.

“What to expect

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”

The Met Office forecast says that while the morning should stay dry, rain could arrive at around 4pm.

Temperatures are forecast to remain above 20C for most of the day.

Saturday should stay dry, although there is the chance of cloud cover, rather than the blue skies we have seen in recent weeks.