Met Office issues another weather warning for Peterborough - as Storm Dudley set to arrive tomorrow

Yesterday a yellow warning was issued for Friday, when Storm Eunice is forecast to hit much of the country, including Peterborough.

Now residents are being warned about the impact Storm Dudley will have.

The warning, which is in place between 3pm tomorrow and 6am on Thursday, says: “Storm Dudley to bring a spell of very strong winds and a risk of disruption later Wednesday and into the small hours of Thursday

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning has been issued

“What to expect:

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as some roads and bridges may close.

“Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”