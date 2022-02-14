Yellow weather warning issued for Peterborough with Storm Eunice set to arrive this week

The warning is in place from midnight on Friday (February 18) until 9pm on Friday. The warning covers all of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as southern Scotland.

The warning says: “Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.

“What to expect:

A yellow weather warning has been issued

“There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Where damaging winds occur, there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services may occur.

“There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.”