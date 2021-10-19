Met Office issue storm warning for Peterborough

The yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 4am until noon.

The warning says: “A brief period of heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds may cause some disruption on Wednesday morning.”

“What to expect:

A yellow weather warning has been issued

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance of damage to trees by strong and gusty winds.”