Met Office issue fog warning for Peterborough
A yellow weather warning is in place for Peterborough with fog set to hit the city tonight and tomorrow morning.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:01 pm
The warning comes into force at 7pm tonight (Monday) and is in place until noon tomorrow (Tuesday).
The warning says: “Fog likely to cause slower travel and possible disruption in places.
“What to expect
“Slower journey times and possible hazardous driving conditions, with delays to bus and train services also possible
“There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”
For more information visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings