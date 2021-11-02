IN PICTURES: High winds cause damage and fell trees across Peterborough

On Sunday (October 31), the city was hit by heavy winds and rain. This caused several trees and branches to fall, blocking roads and footpaths.

Serious damage was also done to animal enclosures at the Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping and Sacrewell Farm was also forced to close early on Sunday due to safety concerns.

A statement from the farm said: “Unfortunately, Sacrewell had to close early yesterday due to the weather conditions causing damage to the site and our main focus was the safety of visitors, staff and animals.

“A special thank you to all the staff, tenants, and visitors for your cooperation yesterday and thankfully all issues have now been resolved so we are opened today.

“Although it may have been disappointing for our visitors, we truly appreciate your understanding, kind comments and your ongoing support.”

Below are some of the images of the destruction.

1. This tree fell close to Highlees School on Ashton Road. Photo: Chelsea Riddell. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. A tree branch blocking the path leading to Larks Green, Werrington. Photo: Amber Kent. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Damage done at Sacrewell Farm. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Damage done at Sacrewell Farm. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales