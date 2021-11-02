Pet refuge near Peterborough appeal after wallaby enclosure damaged by high winds
The Exotic Pet Refuge, near Peterborough, have appealed for help after high winds caused damage to their wallaby enclosure.
The city and surrounding areas were hit by high winds overnight and into the morning on Sunday (October 31). This caused a number of to be felled and this was the case at the refuge based on Station Road in Deeping St James.
The high winds blew down a tree in the wallaby enclosure, which destroyed the animal’s shed. Fortunately, neither of the three wallabies in the enclosure were harmed.
The refuge has now appealed for help and asked if anyone would be willing to donate a suitable shed.
A statement from Exotic Pet Refuge said: “Unfortunately these strong winds have blown a tree down into our Wallaby enclosure and onto their shed.
“Thankfully mum, dad and baby were hopping about at the time so weren’t caught
“If anyone knows of anyone who is giving away a suitable shed please get in touch.”
The refuge can be contacted via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Exotic-Pet-Refuge-140401882701609 or via email at [email protected]