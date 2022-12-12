Ice and snow weather warning issued for Peterborough as cold snap set to stay

A yellow weather warning is place for Peterborough as snow has hit the city overnight.

The city woke up to a light covering of snow this morning, as temperatures remained around freezing point.

While the main roads are clear of snow in the city, drivers are being urged to drive with care as the cold temperatures remain.

Snow has hit Peterborough this morning

The Met Office yellow weather warning lasts until 11am tomorrow (Tuesday), and also covers much of the south east of the country.

The warning says: “ Lying snow and icy patches will lead to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday.

“What to expect:

“Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”