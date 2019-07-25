Hottest temperature ever recorded in Peterborough

Peterborough saw the hottest temperature in the city today since records began more than 100 years ago.
The Met Office said it recorded a temperature of 36.4 C at 1.30pm, higher than the 35.3C recorded on July 1, 2015.
Temperatures have been recorded in Wittering since 1910.
The founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, Trev Robbins-Pratt, tweeted that he recorded a temperature of 36.5°C.
Remarkably, the Met Office said temperatures in Cambridge reached 38.1C.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place until 4am tomorrow.