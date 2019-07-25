Hottest temperature ever recorded in Peterborough

Have your say

Peterborough saw the hottest temperature in the city today since records began more than 100 years ago.

The Met Office said it recorded a temperature of 36.4 C at 1.30pm, higher than the 35.3C recorded on July 1, 2015.

Members of the Clay and Hill families cooling off in the hot weather at Bretton Water Park

Temperatures have been recorded in Wittering since 1910.

The founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, Trev Robbins-Pratt, tweeted that he recorded a temperature of 36.5°C.

Remarkably, the Met Office said temperatures in Cambridge reached 38.1C.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place until 4am tomorrow.