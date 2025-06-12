Heat warning issued for Peterborough as temperatures set to rise

A heat warning has been issued for Peterborough for this weekend, as temperatures are set to rise in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow heat warning comes into force at 9pm on Thursday, June 12, and lasts until 8am on Sunday, June 15.

It has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency, and is the first heat warning issued this year. It highlights risks to vulnerable people in the city, including elderly residents and those with health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has said Friday will be the warmest day of the year – with temperatures set to reach 27C.

Warm weather is predicted this weekend

Under UKHSA and the Met Office’s Weather-Health alerting system, a yellow alert means that any impacts will likely include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Our findings shows that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Anyone can become unwell if they get too hot. However, some people are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell through overheating (becoming uncomfortably hot), dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“Stay well in the heat:

“Drink plenty of fluids

“Stay in the shade

“Limit strenuous activity

“Check on elderly friends and neighbours.

“Keep windows and curtains closed during the day

“Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped.”

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough shows that temperatures of 25C are expected on Thursday, June 12, and Saturday, June 14. The warmest weather is set o arrive between 2pm and 6pm on Friday, June 13.

While rain has not been specifically forecast, there is the chance of showers through the weekend, and parts of south and east Cambridgeshire are under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.