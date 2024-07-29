Glorious summer sunshine set to stay in Peterborough this week - but storm warning issued

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thunder weather warning in place on Thursday

Peterborough is set to bathe in glorious sunshine this week as a mini heat-wave arrives in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office have said the best day of the week is set to be today, with the highest temperatures, and the clearest skies.

Blue skies are set to stay in Peterborough this week

However, residents are being warned that the summer sun could turn into thunder storms on Thursday, with a yellow weather warning issued.

The warning, which is in place for the whole of Thursday, says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption.

“What should I expect?

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

There is also a yellow heat health warning in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Health Security Agency said: “There is potential for significant impacts to be observed across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures, including:

“Observed increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups.

“Increased demand for remote healthcare services likely.

“Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.