Friday wind warning for Peterborough upgraded to amber as storm Eunice ‘could result in a danger to life’

The amber warning, which covers the south of England and Wales including Peterborough, is in place from 3am until 9pm on Friday.

A yellow warning had been issued for the area earlier in the week, but it has now been upgraded.

A warning is also in place for this evening and tomorrow morning for Storm Dudley.

An amber weather warning has been issued

The amber warning for Friday says: “Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.

“What to expect:

“There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

“Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

“There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”

The yellow warning for today - when Storm Dudley sweeps in - comes into force at 1pm, and lasts until 6am tomorrow.

The warning says: “Storm Dudley to bring a spell of very strong winds and possible disruption later Wednesday and into the small hours of Thursday

“What to expect:

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as some roads and bridges may close.

“Damage to trees and buildings is possible.

“Power cuts may occur.

“Large waves may cause beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts and coastal roads.”