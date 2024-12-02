Flood warning still in place near Peterborough as River Nene levels remain high

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:23 BST

Warnings are still in place at Whittlesey

Flood warnings are still in place near Peterborough following last week’s heavy rain.

The warnings are for or B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the South of the River Nene and for North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice.

The warning says: “Heavy rain has fallen in the last week causing River levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide, the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End. Whilst this Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place.

North Bank road is closed after a flood warning was issuedNorth Bank road is closed after a flood warning was issued
"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

A city council spokesperson said: “The B1040 and North Bank can on occasion be closed because of the risk of flooding which can prevent access, damage the surface of the road and even deposit debris on the road that could cause an accident.

“When either of these roads are closed the relevant highways authorities will put signs in place to indicate the diversion route that road users can take. Cambridgeshire County Council are responsible for B1040 and Peterborough City Council for North Bank.

“Historically there have been occasions when road users have passed these closure signs and become stranded, this is illegal, putting unnecessary pressure on the emergency services and invalidates any insurance for the vehicle.”

Last week paths were blocked by flood waters in Peterborough near Rivergate and the Key Theatre, and at Ferry Meadows.

