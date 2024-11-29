While Peterborough has avoided the worst of the severe weather that battered much of the UK over the past week, flood waters are still causing issues near the River Nene in the city.

A flood warning has been issued for areas near Town Bridge in Peterborough – the warning can be read here: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/055FWFPLNE01

The warning says: “We have seen heavy rain in the River Nene catchment which has caused the River Nene to rise significantly. Low lying areas near to the River Nene are already flooded and low lying properties near the river on Hartley Avenue and Town Bridge in Peterborough and Mill Lane in Water Newton are expected to be affected first. No further rainfall is forecast but river levels are expected to remain high for the next few days. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.”

Yesterday a ‘Danger to Life’ warning was issued at Yarwell due to rising flood waters – and 32 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

The North Bank Road remains closed due to flooding, and motorists are being urged not to drive through flood water.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A multi-agency response to the flooding at Yarwell Mill has been scaled back overnight after the water levels continue to fall.

“A severe flood warning – meaning there is a risk to life – was issued at the site, which sits on the outskirts of Peterborough, just after 11.45am yesterday (November 28), with residents asked to leave for their own safety.

“Throughout the day, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) assisted the site management company with the evacuation of 32 people, with the water levels peaking at 9.30pm last night.

“Since then, the water levels have fallen and NFRS have scaled down its operation, however remain on hand to support North Northamptonshire Council and the Yarwell Mill site management as necessary should the situation develop today.

“This morning (November 29), a specialist Water Incident Manager from NFRS will return to the site to make an assessment of the current situation.

“Our priority remains the safety of residents, and the LRF will review the conditions on site ahead of decisions to remove the severe flood warning.”

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding through the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) added: “It’s been a real team effort to respond to the widespread flooding across the county and I would like to thank all of the LRF partners involved as well as our residents in Northamptonshire who, in the main, have been very supportive and understanding whilst we have dealt with this situation.

“Although it’s good news to hear that the water levels are falling, people with accommodation at Yarwell Mill and Billing Aquadrome should not return to the sites until advised to do so.

“Although we hope to move into the recovery phase of our response soon, the LRF will not become complacent and we stand ready to step up our response again should the situation change.”

In Peterborough itself, paths around the River Nene have been blocked by flood water.

Ferry Meadows has been particularly badly hit, with the Lakeside area completely closed due to the rising water. The children’s play park there is under water, and dog walkers have had to change routes for their walk.

However, works to prepare the park for the Winter Festival – which starts tomorrow – are well underway, with the festival taking place near the Visitor Centre, which has not been affected by the floods.

In the city centre, the paths around the Key Theatre are completely blocked, as are footpaths by the Nene near Asda at Rivergate.

The good news is that The Met Office have forecast a dry weekend in Peterborough, with only a small chance of light rain predicted. It is a similar forecast into the first week of December.

