Flood warning ends for North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey despite heavy rainfall

A flood warning for North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey has been lifted.

A closure was put in between Bedford Cottages and Dog in a Doublet on Monday following heavy rain.

Car Haven Car Park after heavy rain

However, the Environment Agency has now decided to remove the warning, although information on whether the road has reopened has not been given.

Yesterday (Tuesday) saw more downpours in the Peterborough area, leading to the flooding of Car Haven Car Park in Bishop’s Road.

Police were also warning motorists of the dangerous weather conditions.

Fortunately for those prefer drier weather, rain is not expected today and for large parts of tomorrow.

