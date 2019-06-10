Flood alert across parts of England as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain

A yellow weather warning for heavy and prolonged rainfall has been issued for eastern, northern and southern parts of England, as forecasters predict of four solid days of downpours.

The Met Office has issued the warning for heavy rain and advised that local flooding could hit certain areas, with much of the south and east of England set to be the worst affected today (Mon 10 Jun).

A yellow weather warning for heavy and prolonged rainfall, with forecasters predicting four solid days of downpours.

Heavy prolonged rainfall

The yellow weather alert has been issued for much of eastern, southern and northern parts of England from today until Thursday (13 Jun).

Today, heavy rain will push north and then westwards across much of south and eastern England, with affected areas expected to receive around 10 to 25 mm of rainfall, while others will potentially see up to 60mm - much of which will fall in less than six hours.

There is also a chance that thunder may develop later today over parts of East Anglia and the far southeast of England.

The weather warning was extended southwards down to the English Channel and westwards into much of Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and Derbyshire this morning.

The Met Office said, "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"When flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

Which areas will be affected?

The yellow weather warning for today extends until 11.59pm.

The Met Office has warned the following regions and local authorities will be affected by heavy rain, and may see some localised flooding:

East Midlands

- Derby

- Derbyshire

- Leicester

- Leicestershire

- Lincolnshire

- Northamptonshire

- Nottingham

- Nottinghamshire

- Rutland

East of England

- Bedford

- Cambridgeshire

- Central Bedfordshire

- Essex

- Hertfordshire

- Luton

- Norfolk

- Peterborough

- Southend-on-Sea

- Suffolk

- Thurrock

London and South East England

- Bracknell Forest

- Brighton and Hove

- Buckinghamshire

- East Sussex

- Greater London

- Hampshire

- Kent

- Medway

- Milton Keynes

- Oxfordshire

- Portsmouth

- Reading

- Slough

- Surrey

- West Berkshire

- West Sussex

- Windsor and Maidenhead

- Wokingham

West Midlands

- Warwickshire

- West Midlands Conurbation

Yorkshire and Humber

- North East Lincolnshire

- North Lincolnshire

- South Yorkshire