Festive weather: Strong winds set to strike Peterborough - as chances of a White Christmas in city are revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Peterborough for Thursday, with string winds set to batter the city.
However, there is better news for the weekend – although bad news for those hoping for a white Christmas, with calmer weather set to arrive.
The yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office, has been altered slightly since it was first issued on Monday. Initially it was in place for the whole of Thursday – but now it is in place from midnight until 9pm.
The warning says: “Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption.
“What to Expect:
“Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
“Some short term loss of power and other services
“Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.”
Trevor Robbins-Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch said there was potential for 35mph+ gusts in urban areas of the city tonight and into Thursday.
He added: “As for that weekend, looking mild, perhaps with a little rain in places, temperatures around 10°C.”
The Met Office has predicted a blustery Christmas Day for Peterborough, but staying dry, and it is better news for those Boxing Day walks, with the winds dropping, and the dry weather staying. Temperatures are set to stay at around the 8C level.