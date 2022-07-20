East Coast Mainline re-opens at Peterborough - but disruption expected for rest of today

The East Coast Mainline has re-opened at Peterborough after a fire in yesterday’s heatwave caused it to close this morning.

However, disruption is expected to last for the rest of the day while trains and staff are in the wrong places around the country.

The fire happened at Sandy in Bedfordshire, and caused significant damage to the tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage caused by the fire

The fire damage has severely impacted the ability to run trains on the historic rail route today, and delayed key inspections to the track and overhead line equipment following yesterday’s record-breaking temperatures.

Whilst inspection work is now complete, and repairs to enable some services to run have been completed, major disruption is expected until the end of service today as staff and trains are not in the right place.

Many train operators are advising passengers not to travel in or out of London King’s Cross today and to replan their journey instead.

If people are set on travelling to/from London King’s Cross today, they should expect significant disruption, short notice cancellations, increased journey times and services which are busier than usual. They should also make sure they carry plenty of water with them.

Passengers can keep up to date with the latest travel advice via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.

Simon Pumphrey, East Coast Infrastructure Director for Network Rail said: “The fire at Sandy has really impacted on our inspections, as well as caused damage to the railway, which has meant severe disruption to services on the East Coast Main Line today- particularly at London King’s Cross.

“Whilst we have completed repairs so that some services can run again, disruption will continue as staff and trains aren’t in the right place.

“Most train operators are advising passengers not to travel to or from London King’s Cross today and we’d urge passengers to follow that advice.

“We’re sorry for this disruption and would remind people to keep up to date with the latest travel information by visiting National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.”