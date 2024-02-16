Don't put your brollies away yet - weekend rain warning issued for Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a few days of dry-ish weather in Peterborough, more rain is set to arrive at the weekend, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.
The warning for rain covers all of England and Wales, and is in place from 3pm on Saturday (February 17) until 6pm on Sunday (February 18).
The warning says: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday. Some disruption is likely.
“What to Expect:
“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
“Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”
The Met Office forecast shows that today (Friday), Peterborough is likely to remain dry with no wet weather forecast.
Most of Saturday will be dry – a relief for Posh fans – but rain will arrive in the evening and into the night, with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain arriving at 9pm.
That rain is likely to last into the early morning on Sunday, before moving away, leaving the rest of the day cloudy, but with little chance of more showers.