Don't put your brollies away yet - weekend rain warning issued for Peterborough

After a few days of dry-ish weather in Peterborough, more rain is set to arrive at the weekend, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

The warning says: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday. Some disruption is likely.

Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend

“What to Expect:

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”

Most of Saturday will be dry – a relief for Posh fans – but rain will arrive in the evening and into the night, with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain arriving at 9pm.