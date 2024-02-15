Drainage issue found at Peterborough underpass following complaints children left 'soaked' or late for school due to flooding
A drainage issue has been found at a Peterborough underpass that has frequently been subject to complaints of flooding.
The underpass, close to the former Gloucester Centre and runs under the Nene Parkway, has been subject to numerous complains on reports on Peterborough City Council’s reporting service, Fix My Street, over the past year.
The underpass been left particularly badly flooded after heavy rain in the past week.
Complaints have been made that the underpass has been under as much as “five feet” of water and that this is causing problems for pedestrians, particularly school children using the path to get to the Nene Park Academy, leaving them either “soaked” when arriving at school or to be late.
The council has confirmed that it has found an issue with the road’s drainage and it is looking into solving the issue.
A spokesperson for PCC said: “Our maintenance teams are currently working to resolve flooding issues at a number of underpasses, following recent heavy rainfall.
“The underpass under the Nene Parkway has an issue with the road drainage being partially blocked and the water from the road is flooding back into the subway which is increasing the water levels.
“This is causing the pumps to work harder and then trip out. We are looking at ways to improve the effectiveness of the drainage and prevent flooding from happening in future.”