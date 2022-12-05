Cold weather warning in place for Peterborough as temperatures won't rise above two degrees

An amber cold weather warning has been issued for Peterborough, with freezing winter weather set to arrive this week.

The Level Three warning is in place from Wednesday evening through to Monday 12th December, and covers the whole of England. The forecast temperatures are below average for this time of year.

The Met Office forecast shows that the predicted temperatures in Peterborough are not going to reach 3C from Thursday morning until at least Sunday – with overnight temperatures set to dip to -2C.

Freezing weather is forecast later this week

Severe frosts have been forecast, with the possibility of some wintry showers of the country – although the forecast for Peterborough is for the weather to remain dry.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

"In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can.

"Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

Peterborough City Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Provision means that shelter will be available to all rough sleepers when overnight temperatures reach zero celsius or below for three consecutive nights.

