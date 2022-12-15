Christmas shoppers at Queensgate are being urged to wrap up warm as the pick up bits for the festive season – as the freezing weather outside has caused the temperatures in the shops to plummet.

People visiting the centre over the past week have complained that it has been cold inside – and now they are being urged to ‘take extra measures’ when visiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures in Peterborough – and across the country – have remained around 0C or lower for much of the past week, and the wintry weather is set to stay for the next few days.

Queensgate Peterborough

A spokesperson for Queensgate said heaters had been running for longer in a bid to keep visitors warm. The spokesperson said: “The severe cold weather has seen a significant drop in the temperature within the shopping centre.

"Our heating system continues to work hard to counter the elements and we have increased the duration in which the heaters are on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We advise our shoppers to bear with us while we get through this extreme cold period and invite them to consider taking extra measures when visiting. Thank you for your understanding.”