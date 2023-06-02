'We will not tolerate domestic violence: Women's charity football game to fundraise for Peterborough Woman's Aid

Advert for charity game

In hopes to raise crucial funds for Peterborough Woman's Aid (PWA) and shine a spotlight on the importance of combating domestic violence.

The event will bring together talented female athletes from various levels within the game.

Creating opportunistic for local communities, and supporters to come together in an effort to raise awareness and funds to support survivors and people going currently experiencing domestic abuse.

PWA is a vital local organisation provides shelter, counselling, and advocacy for women and children who have experienced abuse.

However it’s unclear how many are aware of just how much they do. This game hopes to bring awareness to these resources and start conversations to provide people with knowledge to support others.

Domestic violence remains a pressing issue worldwide, affecting countless individuals irrespective of gender, age, or social status.

However, events like this charity football match not only generate funds to support victims but also serve as a platform to educate the community and encourage open discussions about this often hidden problem.

Georgina, event organiser and a survivor of domestic abuse herself, emphasised the importance of breaking the silence surrounding this issue.

She said: "By coming together, we are sending a powerful message that we will not tolerate domestic violence. We are here to support survivors and empower them to find links they need to break free from the cycle of abuse.”

Alongside the football match, various fundraising activities are taking place, including a raffle with exciting prizes generously donated by local businesses, a bake sale offering delicious treats.

The women's charity football match will serve a powerful reminder that sport has the capacity to create positive change beyond the playing field.

By uniting for a common cause, creating awareness and showing compassion.

Peterborough Women’s aid supports individuals and families to take significant steps forward in changing their lives for the better.