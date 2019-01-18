‘We all miss her’ - tributes to Peterborough teacher and bowls player (28) after death from leukaemia

Tributes have been paid to a former England under-25 bowls player and primary school teacher who lost her life to leukaemia.

Hannah Overton from Fengate was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia shortly after a match in July with the Parkway Bowling Club which plays its home matches in Maskew Avenue.

Hannah winning a county trophy

Sadly she lost her brave battle aged just 28 .

Hannah was a teacher then interim assistant headteacher at St Botolph’s Church of England Primary School in Oundle. The school is now looking to fundraise for a track around the school field to implement a ‘daily mile’ initiative in school as Hannah was very passionate about the idea.

Headteacher Jackii Crockett said: “Hannah cared very deeply about the success and wellbeing of every one of her pupils.

“She was a popular member of staff and a valuable member of the school leadership team, especially last academic year when she stepped up to fill the role of interim assistant headteacher.

“During her two years at St Botolph’s she arranged many events including Christmas bazaars, sports days and school council elections. She was a committed teacher and always wanted to do the best job possible.

“All staff at the school will miss her very much.”

The funeral for Hannah, who attended Sir Harry Smith College in Whittlesey, was held on Friday at the Whittlesey Christian Church, Broad Street.

Around 300 people from all over the country attended and her teammates even held a guard of honour in her memory.

Friend and fellow Parkway player Emma Thurston said Hannah “made a lot of friends throughout her life” and will be missed by those who knew her.

She added: “Hannah wasn’t only a bowling partner, she was also one of our best friends, always happy and would do anything for anyone. This year is going to be especially hard when we put on our team shirts for the first time without her by our side.

“We are having a memorial teddy bear made from her Parkway shirt so she will be able to come along and be our mascot in our future games.”

Hannah had also worked at Gladstone Primary Academy.

She started playing bowls aged 10 at Peterborough indoor bowls club and Whittlesey Manor Bowls Club. Her successful career included captaining the England Blue team to success in Northern Ireland in 2014.

Donations in Hannah’s memory can be sent directly to Haematology Ward 41 at Leicester Royal Infirmary or via Whittlesey Independent Funeral Services, 5 Market Street, Whittlesey, PE7 1AB.