Water rescue teams called as swimmers find car in river

The crews were called to Twenty Foot in March last night (Thursday) after concerns were raised that the vehicle were found.

A Police spokesperson said; “Officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue crews from Wisbech, March, Dogsthorpe and the BCH Roads Policing Unit attended the location after concerns were raised by local swimmers of a vehicle that was submerged in the river.

“The road was closed while the incident was ongoing and the Fire Service located the vehicle in the water. It was established that it was a vehicle that had entered the water from another incident and was waiting for recovery.

Crews were called last night after swimmers made the discovery

The local Water Authority have been made aware.”

