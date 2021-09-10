Water rescue teams called as swimmers find car in river
Water rescue teams were called to a Cambridgeshire river after swimmers found a car in the river.
The crews were called to Twenty Foot in March last night (Thursday) after concerns were raised that the vehicle were found.
A Police spokesperson said; “Officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue crews from Wisbech, March, Dogsthorpe and the BCH Roads Policing Unit attended the location after concerns were raised by local swimmers of a vehicle that was submerged in the river.
“The road was closed while the incident was ongoing and the Fire Service located the vehicle in the water. It was established that it was a vehicle that had entered the water from another incident and was waiting for recovery.
The local Water Authority have been made aware.”