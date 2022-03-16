The crash happened at around 5.10pm yesterday afternoon on Bourges Boulevard approaching the Mayors Walk/Bright Street roundabout.

The incident was caught on dashcam, with the footage showing the Lamborghini undertaking a car moments before the collision occurred.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured in the crash, and passing motorists came to his aid. The man needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

The Lamborghini in the moments before and after the crash

Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “We were called at about 5.10pm yesterday (15 March) with reports of a collision between two vehicles on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital. a man in his 20s, the driver of the Seat, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The Lamborghini driver was uninjured.

“We are investigating the cause of the collision and appeal to anyone with dashcam footage or who witnesses it to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident 310 of 15 March.”