WATCH: Roof fire spreads to trees in Peterborough street

Multiple fire crews called to scene of blaze on Sunday night in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th May 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Firefighters had to prevent a blaze spreading to a home in Peterborough on Sunday evening (May 14).

The blaze started in Dudley Avenue at about 9.15pm, with a number of fire crews being called to the scene.

Video taken at the scene shows the flames spreading to trees and bushes.

A number of fire crews were called to the scene. Picture and video: Rizwan AlamA number of fire crews were called to the scene. Picture and video: Rizwan Alam
Crews spent an hour making the scene safe.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Dogsthorpe, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Stanground and the turntable ladder were called to reports of a roof fire on Dudley Avenue, Walton at around 9.15pm on Sunday evening.

“Firefighters arrived to find a hedgerow and conifers on fire.

“Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and prevent it spreading to the house nearby.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.

“Crews returned to their stations by 10.15pm.”

