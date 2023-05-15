Firefighters had to prevent a blaze spreading to a home in Peterborough on Sunday evening (May 14).

The blaze started in Dudley Avenue at about 9.15pm, with a number of fire crews being called to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video taken at the scene shows the flames spreading to trees and bushes.

A number of fire crews were called to the scene. Picture and video: Rizwan Alam

Crews spent an hour making the scene safe.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Dogsthorpe, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Stanground and the turntable ladder were called to reports of a roof fire on Dudley Avenue, Walton at around 9.15pm on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters arrived to find a hedgerow and conifers on fire.

“Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and prevent it spreading to the house nearby.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.