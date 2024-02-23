News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

WATCH: Lidl release statement following blaze at Peterborough warehouse

More than 40 firefighters attended the scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fire on the roof of the Lidl warehouse has been ‘contained,’ a spokesperson for the supermarket has said.

Emergency services were called to the distribution centre, located on the side of the A1, this afternoon, after a fire broke out on the roof – believed to be on the solar panels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 40 firefighters attended the scene, with thick black smoke visible for miles around.

Most Popular
More than 40 firefighters attended the sceneMore than 40 firefighters attended the scene
More than 40 firefighters attended the scene

Now, a spokesperson for Lidl said: “We can confirm that the fire service was called to our Peterborough Regional Distribution Centre this afternoon following a localised fire on the roof of the building. All colleagues, contractors, and visitors were evacuated safely, and the fire has now been contained.”

Related topics:PeterboroughLidlEmergency services