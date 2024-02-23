WATCH: Lidl release statement following blaze at Peterborough warehouse
More than 40 firefighters attended the scene
The fire on the roof of the Lidl warehouse has been ‘contained,’ a spokesperson for the supermarket has said.
Emergency services were called to the distribution centre, located on the side of the A1, this afternoon, after a fire broke out on the roof – believed to be on the solar panels.
Now, a spokesperson for Lidl said: “We can confirm that the fire service was called to our Peterborough Regional Distribution Centre this afternoon following a localised fire on the roof of the building. All colleagues, contractors, and visitors were evacuated safely, and the fire has now been contained.”