More than 40 firefighters tackling blaze at Lidl warehouse in Peterborough
More than 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze on the roof of the Lidl Distribution centre in Peterborough.
Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes, who is at the scene, said he believed the fire started on solar panels on the roof of the building.Thick black smoke can be seen for miles coming from the blaze.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to a building fire at 1.50pm this afternoon. Firefighters arrived to find a roof on fire in a commercial building on Waterworth Road in Awalton, Peterborough.
“A number of fire engines, a turntable ladder, a water carrier and our Incident Command Unit are currently on scene with more than 40 firefighters working hard to tackle the fire. Good progress is being made.”
Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene to support the fire crews.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Lidl for comment.
