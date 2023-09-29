WATCH: Homes flooded after water main bursts in Farcet in middle of the night

“At about 3.45am our downstairs toilet started making a funny noise. I went down stairs, but when I got to the bottom step ‘splash’ and I stepped into the water.”

A number of homes have been flooded after a water main burst on Peterborough Road, Farcet in the middle of the night.

Residents were woken by the sound of sewage water rushing into their houses at about 3.30am today.

Anglian Water engineers are currently on the scene attempting to fix the problem, and the road has been closed while works take place. The road closure is set to be in place for a number of days.

A number of homes and businesses still have no water.

One lad, Archie Boyall, has been searching through the flood water to find his fish after the pond was consumed in the flood water.

Resident Rex Wheat said: “At about 3.45am our downstairs toilet started making a funny noise. I went down stairs, but when I got to the bottom step ‘splash’ and I stepped into the water.

"I opened the door and it started coming in like a water fall, and it was like a sea outside.”

Rex said the water level in his home had reached about six inches across the ground floor, and all the carpets in his home had been ruined.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry that some customers in Yaxley, Stanground and Farcet might be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all this morning. This is because of a burst water main on Peterborough Road in Farcet. Our team is working really hard to get this fixed as soon as possible, and they’re expecting everyone’s water supply will be back to normal later today.“In order to keep our teams and other road users safe while we work, we have needed to close Peterborough Road, and we’re working with the council to put a full diversion in place very soon. Unfortunately the road will need to remain closed for at least a couple of days while we clear up after our repair and make sure it's safe to walk and drive on."We'd like to thank our customers in Yaxley, Stanground and Farcet for their patience while we carry out this emergency repair."

