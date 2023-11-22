WATCH: First World War grenade explodes after being found in home near Peterborough
Grenade was found in home in Yaxley
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bomb disposal experts were called to Yaxley after a resident found a First World War grenade at their home.
Emergency services were called to Landsdowne Road in Yaxley at 9.25am on Sunday morning.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A member of the public contacted us after suspecting he had an old WW1 grenade that was still live at his home in Yaxley.
“We contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal who carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field.”