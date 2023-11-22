News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: First World War grenade explodes after being found in home near Peterborough

Grenade was found in home in Yaxley
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Bomb disposal experts were called to Yaxley after a resident found a First World War grenade at their home.

Emergency services were called to Landsdowne Road in Yaxley at 9.25am on Sunday morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A member of the public contacted us after suspecting he had an old WW1 grenade that was still live at his home in Yaxley.

“We contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal who carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field.”

