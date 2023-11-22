Grenade was found in home in Yaxley

Bomb disposal experts were called to Yaxley after a resident found a First World War grenade at their home.

Emergency services were called to Landsdowne Road in Yaxley at 9.25am on Sunday morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A member of the public contacted us after suspecting he had an old WW1 grenade that was still live at his home in Yaxley.