Police in Eye have warned residents not to approach a ‘pit type dog’ last seen in Eye Green as they are concerned for its welfare.

A Facebook post from Cambridgeshire Police at 1:41am said: “We are concerned for the welfare of a pit type dog, last seen in the Eye Green area of Peterborough.

"Its described as tanned in colour with a white chest and white legs. Its likely this dog will be very nervous so please do not approach.

