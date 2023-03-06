Warning not to approach dog on the loose in Peterborough village
Police have said that they are concerned for the welfare of the dog.
Police in Eye have warned residents not to approach a ‘pit type dog’ last seen in Eye Green as they are concerned for its welfare.
A Facebook post from Cambridgeshire Police at 1:41am said: “We are concerned for the welfare of a pit type dog, last seen in the Eye Green area of Peterborough.
"Its described as tanned in colour with a white chest and white legs. Its likely this dog will be very nervous so please do not approach.
"If any member of the public sees this dog please call on 999 and quote incident 311 of 05/03.”