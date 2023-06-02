Wansford GP Surgery recruiting participants for new Moderna Covid-19 vaccine study
Wansford Surgery is now actively recruiting local participants a new study into a Covid vaccine – to stop people getting sick when they come into contact with the virus.
The NextCOVE Study is a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted by Moderna to evaluate an investigational bivalent vaccine.
A bivalent vaccine targets multiple variants at the same time, including the Omicron variant.
It may protect people from getting sick if they come into contact with the virus that causes COVID-19 and multiple variants, including the Omicron variant.
Clinics will be running throughout June and into July.
Moderna will be studying this new investigational vaccine as a booster dose in children and adults to learn more about how it works in the body.
Participation in the NextCOVE Study will last approximately 13 months and includes up to 7 visits to a trial site and 3 safety phone calls.
Participants must be at least 12 years old and must have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
If over 18 years old, they must have also received at least 1 booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
For further information about the study and to sign up please go to www.NextCOVEStudyUK.com or contact the Research Team as below [email protected] who is the Clinical coordinator at Wansford or telephone us on 01780 781623 – to find out more information.