News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Volunteer fire fighters tackle car blaze in Gunthorpe, Peterborough

Fire started on Friday evening
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called to a city street to tackle a car fire in Peterborough on Friday.

The Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to Gunthorpe Road, Gunthorpe at around 8pm on October 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Volunteer Fire Brigade said: “We arrived and quickly got to work with 2 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel each. In under a few minutes, the fire was under control and a thorough search of the area preceded.”

The fire started accidentally.

Related topics:Peterborough