Volunteer fire fighters tackle car blaze in Gunthorpe, Peterborough
Fire started on Friday evening
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Firefighters were called to a city street to tackle a car fire in Peterborough on Friday.
The Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to Gunthorpe Road, Gunthorpe at around 8pm on October 20.
A spokesperson for the Volunteer Fire Brigade said: “We arrived and quickly got to work with 2 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel each. In under a few minutes, the fire was under control and a thorough search of the area preceded.”
The fire started accidentally.