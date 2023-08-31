Vocalists wanted for Sing for Life 2023 fundraiser which raised £12,000 for Sue Ryder

Organisers of Sing for Life 2023 have put a call out for vocalists for this year’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice fundraiser.

Over 100 women took part last year, raising more than £12,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Launching in September, Sing for Life will sign up 40-plus local women who want to take part in a ten-week pop-up singing project, working towards a fantastic live performance event at The Cresset this November, supporting charity partner Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

You’ll learn to sing, meet new people, challenge yourself, perform live on stage – and raise money for this much-loved local charity.

Absolutely no previous singing experience is needed, just a willingness to step outside your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go… it’s all about the journey!

“Sing for Life is not about finding the next Adele; it’s about helping ordinary women find their voice,” project director Will Prideaux said.

“So many people lack confidence or genuinely believe they can't sing, but deep down just about everyone secretly has a favourite karaoke number, we promise we’ll have you singing, and loving it, in no time.”

Over one hundred brave women took part in Sing for Life 2022, all eager to learn to sing and raise money for Thorpe Hall Hospice - and they smashed it, giving the performance of their lives and raising over £12,000 for the charity, a fantastic total and more than the project has ever raised before!

For most of them, this was their first experience of rehearsing and singing as part of a group, and of performing in public.

“It was time to get out and do something for me” said Gaynor from Stamford. “Singing was a passion when I was younger so I was excited to try it again with a group of amazing women. It was the best experience and decision ever. I learned new skills, made new friends and pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I loved every minute! Singing is so empowering and such good fun!”

“Sing for Life opened up a whole new world” added Joanne from Yaxley. “It became a time for me, for personal enrichment, learning and self-discovery, building friendships through a shared love of music while working towards a common goal - raising money for Thorpe Hall Hospice.”

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, says: "A big thank you to the Sing for Life team who will, once again, bring our community together in perfect harmony to raise vital funds for our hospice. With your support we can continue to provide expert and compassionate care in the local community and fill last days with love. Good luck to everyone who signs up this year and we look forward to seeing you all on the stage at the grand finale concert!”

Time and dates

The project kicks off with introduction sessions on Thursday 7th September (7-10pm), Friday 8th September (7-10pm) and Saturday 9th September (2-5pm) when you can meet the team and some of the other women who’ll be taking part. Don’t worry, this is NOT an audition and there’s no big red buzzer, it’s just an opportunity to find out more and get involved.

So, if you’re looking for a challenge and you’d like to know more, get in touch TODAY, we’d love to hear from you so you can start YOUR singing journey… there's a whole new world waiting!

For more information about Sing for Life visit www.peterboroughsings.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01733 425194.

Please call/email first to register and book your time-slot.