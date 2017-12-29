VIDEO: Supercar owners rev into action to fulfill terminally ill dad's lifetime dream

There was plenty of horsepower on offer as a terminally ill father fulfilled his lifetime ambition - in a car park in Peterborough.

Gavin Bailey was left with a decision every petrol head dreams of when he turned up at the ABAX stadium today (Friday) - which super car to get into first.

Gavin revs the engine of an Aston Martin

An array of exotic and rare machinery from legendary manufacturers including Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Porsche and Jaguar were all on offer for the dad of two.

Gavin, (40), who was given just three to six months to live in October after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme an aggressive cancer of the brain - plumped for the Aston to sit in first, before being taken for his first spin in the bright green Lamborghini.

He said: "I can't believe it. It is just amazing. I can't believe how lucky I am.

"I only thought there would be one or two cars here. They are all incredible."

Gavin prepares for a ride in a Lamborghini

The day was organised by family friend and Peterborough entrepreneur Lee Rayment, and his good cause Charity Today.

Lee spread the word of his plan on social media, and super car owners from across the land came forward to help put a smile on Gavin's face.

Lee said: "I’m a husband and father of three, and having endured a lot of heartache myself in recent years I’ve learnt only too well how important and fragile life is. Our supporters are great and I had no doubt that people would support us in our efforts for Gavin.

“I would like to take the opportunity on behalf of the family to thank everyone for their support and help in making this happen for him.”

Gavin with family members next to the Ferrari

Gavin’s wife Ami Bailey said: “Words cannot begin to describe how difficult these last few months have been, but Lee’s support and what he has been able to achieve on our behalf has been amazing and totally unexpected."

She added: "He has always had a passion for cars, and used to do rallying. It has been great for him to be able to have a day with something he enjoys so much."

Ashley Moore was one of the supercar owners who answered Lee's call on social media.

He brought his Aston Martin along to the event from Derby, and said: "I saw the Tweet with a list of 10 cars wanted for the event, and one was an Aston Martin, so I thought I would come along. The smile on Gavin's face makes it all worth while.

Gavin with Ashley and the Aston Martin

"If you have car like this, it is great to be able to use it like this."

Paul Wallace, who runs Youtube channel Supercars of London, helped organise many of the car owners to bring their pride and joy for Gavin - including his own Jaguar.

He said: "I got tagged in a tweet, and saw the story, and thought I could help. I felt I needed to get involved.

"I contacted Lamborghini and Ferrari, but their cars were all hired out over Christmas, but my audience started to get in touch.

"Seeing the smile on Gavin's face was brilliant.

"It is nice to see the cars used in a positive way like this - sometimes they can have a stigma, but they can really put a smile on someone's face."