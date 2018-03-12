VIDEO: Deepings footballers help kit out children in Gambia

Footballers from a local team have clubbed together to kit out children in Gambia.

Deeping Rangers goalkeeper Richard Stainsby, who used to live near Stamford, took the kits out to the African country and even got involved with a kick about himself.

Richard Stainsby with the children in Gambia

Richard said: "It all started when me and my girlfriend Rebecca Taylor decided to book a holiday out here in Gambia to visit her parents, Richard and Ann Taylor, who built a school and compound out here 17 years ago, but have been coming for 19 years.

"They are their own registered charity, not affiliated with other charities, who in the years they have been coming have built schools, houses, clinics, food supplies and medical supplies.

"In the village there are two teams, a senior and a junior team. When I explained I was going on holiday Dave Holmes (groundsman and kitman at Deeping) discussed taking a few kits for the school and junior teams. He found three or four kits which had to be sorted out and we managed to increase our charitable luggage weight to 20kg from 10kg with Thomas Cook.

"Once here in Brufut, local lads from the teams came knocking on the compound to see if I would be able to go play football. So the second evening playing with the juniors, I took a kit down and gave them a strip each, which is given back to their coach, Solomon, after football matches, so it is kept altogether in a kit bag which was also supplied."