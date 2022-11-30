News you can trust since 1948
Victim of fatal A47 crash near Peterborough named

A man who died following a collision on the A47 last Thursday (November 24) has been named.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Maxim Sviridov, 37, of Newark Road, Peterborough, was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Touareg and a red HGV at about 6.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles, both men in their 50s, were unhurt and are assisting police.

Maxim Sviridov was killed in a crash on the A47 last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via web chat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 394 of 24 November. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on A47 close to Peterborough
PeterboroughA47PoliceHGV