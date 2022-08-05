Police have warned people never to sit in a broken down vehicle in a live lane after a van driver escaped injury following a frightening parkway crash in Peterborough this morning.
The incident started on the Fletton Parkway just after 7.15am when a Vauxhall Vivaro van broke down on the eastbound carriageway.
Around half an hour later, the van was hit by a lorry.
On social media, a spokesman for BCH Road Policing added: “Amazingly (there were) no injuries. Broken down van, struck by HGV, minutes later. Never sit in your vehicle in a live lane! Thankfully driver today van was out and safely behind the barrier.”
The collision caused some lengthy delays on the road through the morning rush hour for a number of hours while the crash debris was cleared from the carriageway.