UPDATE: People re-homed for the night after Peterborough flat fire

A small number of people were re-homed after a flat fire in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning.

The fire at Davys House in St Marys Court, Eastgate, was reported to the emergency services at 12.45am.

Residents in the flat had managed to escape the property before the emergency services arrived at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries, but some people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. A small number of people were then re-homed for the night.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

St John's Street was closed while fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground, and a crew from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, tackled the fire. The road has now re-opened.

Firefighters also used a thermal imaging camera to check neighbouring properties for fire hot spots and fire spread.

The crews had returned to their stations by 4.30am.