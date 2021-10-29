UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in collision with lorry on A1 at Peterborough

Police are at the scene

Officers were called at just before 1pm today (29 October) to the A1 northbound, just past Kate’s Cabin Café near Alwalton, with reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

Officers and paramedics attended but the pedestrian died at the scene.

The road remains currently closed northbound at junction 17, and is likely to remain closed for some time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.