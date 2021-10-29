UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in collision with lorry on A1 at Peterborough
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the A1 at Peterborough this afternoon.
Officers were called at just before 1pm today (29 October) to the A1 northbound, just past Kate’s Cabin Café near Alwalton, with reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.
Officers and paramedics attended but the pedestrian died at the scene.
The road remains currently closed northbound at junction 17, and is likely to remain closed for some time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact DCI Garry Webb of the BCH Road Policing Unit via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 178 of 29 October. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.