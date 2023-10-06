UPDATE: Fletton Avenue re-opens after motorcyclist seriously hurt in Peterborough collision
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after a collision on Fletton Avenue in Peterborough.
The road was closed earlier today following the incident, which involved a car and a motorbike.
Now the road has been re-opened, and the biker has been taken to hospital for treatment after suffering serious injuries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.40pm today (6 October) with reports of a collision in Fletton Avenue, Peterborough.
“The collision, which involved a motorbike and a car, happened close to the junction with Whittlesey Road.
“Officers and paramedics have attended the scene and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.
“The motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“The carriageway has now been cleared and the road reopened.”