An award-winning Peterborough eco-group is continuing to revolutionise the high street, after its retail project showcasing local traders has been given the go-ahead to open permanently in time for Christmas.

Since launching the UNITY project in 2021, Up The Garden Bath founders, Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, have helped generate sales of nearly £60,000 for small local businesses, however, this time, their shop is opening on a permanent, not pop-up, basis.

Up The Garden Bath's journey into the world of retail started during lockdown in 2020 when the inspirational duo found their key markets of schools, community centres and residential care homes inaccessible due to the pandemic restrictions.

Up The Garden Bath founders Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer with volunteer Emma Moon.

The pair had the revolutionary idea to create eco-friendly, innovative fabric plant pots, made from recycled material, to maintain a revenue stream and keep the community interest company afloat.

After selling 2,000 products, and generating nearly £20,000 in sales, the idea was put forward for a prestigious Small Business Sunday award - backed by Dragons Den former panellist Theo Paphitis - which the team won.

The buzz around the zero-waste idea, which sees the product fold inside out, from envelope to plant pot, saw Up The Garden Bath approached by Queensgate Shopping Centre management and the pair were invited to fill an empty store.

Given just 24-hours to turn it round, Up The Garden Bath looked to other smaller businesses to help fill the shelves; and the UNITY project was born.

Up The Garden Bath will be showcasing local traders from November 18 in the former Paperchase unit.

Fast-forward two years, and four hugely successful pop-up stores later, Up The Garden Bath has just been given the keys to a year-long store at the city’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, just in time for Christmas.

Since UNITY launched, it has raised almost £60,000 for small businesses but it has aspirations to be more than just another conventional retail store.

The UNITY shop has a positive, friendly community vibe and will also offer free crafting for children plus fun, interactive educational workshops which will be accessible to everyone regardless of their age or physical abilities.

The latest UNITY store will open in time for the festive celebrations on Saturday, November 18th.

Up The Garden Bath co-founders sign Queensgate store lease with Catherine Lambert, centre manager.

The shop will be filled with gifts and products from more than 50 small local businesses - ranging from crafters, artists, makers and start-ups - who will all have the opportunity to reach a larger audience and grow their businesses.

The success of the collaborative project has inspired a number of these local traders to create a unique product for Up The Garden Bath; with a percentage of sale proceeds boosting funds for ongoing projects.

Money from the sales of these products will help Up The Garden Bath continue their environmental community projects in the city, educating future generations about recycling, sustainability and wildlife preservation.

'Unique formula'

Queensgate Shopping Centre have thrown their support behind UNITY.

Carol Wakelin, environmental manager, said: "Queensgate are delighted to be working with Up The Garden Bath; build partnerships, support charities and small local businesses."

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “Up the Garden Bath have shown time and time again that they have the unique formula that our shoppers want. Their customer engagement and community focus, while raising important awareness around environmental issues, has been key to their success and I’m now delighted they will be expanding their position within Queensgate. I wish the team and UNITY all the very best.”

'Golden opportunity'

Up The Garden Bath co-founder, Kez Hayes-Palmer, said: “Queensgate is giving us a golden opportunity and we are keen to pay it forward and help as many people as possible. A rising tide lifts all boats and we believe we can achieve anything if we work together.

“The rules are really simple, you just have to be a small, local business located within 25 miles of Peterborough.”

'Small businesses backbone of economy'

Alaina Davies, of Alaina Creates, displayed her prints, greetings cards and bookmarks at the brick and mortar store for the first time this year.

Before this, the small business owner from Hampton Vale, had only sold her items on Etsy, Not On The High Street, FY and at craft fairs.

She said: “It's been phenomenal! The positive response and compliments I've received from customers has been so lovely. It's always nice to know that people like my products both online and in a physical shop, so it has definitely given me a nice boost of confidence in myself and my small business.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy after all. We're so passionate about what we do, and it would be amazing to see many more shops like UNITY pop-up around the UK and give small creators and artists an opportunity to run with the big dogs.

“I've had quite a few people contact me via Instagram to tell me how much they love my products and have recommended me to friends, and have also purchased more from my website. So it's definitely made an impact, especially to my following on social media.”

If you are a small business who would like to get involved, you still have time to pitch your business idea to Dave and Kez, as plans are in place to rotate vendors throughout the year.