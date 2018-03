Have your say

The UK's largest Inflatable Play Park is coming to Peterborough.

Wacky World will be setting up at Bushfield Leisure Centre on Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11, with youngsters able to spend an hour and 45 minutes enjoying activities.

Wacky World

Wacky World is also hosting an 18+ adult only sessions.

Tickets can be purchased at www.wackyworlduk.co.uk.